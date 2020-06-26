Iowa school reopening plan doesn't require masks, distancing

The state teachers' union says that the plan is "an obscene gamble" on the health of students and faculty.

GRIMES, Iowa — Iowa school officials have released guidelines that allow schools to reopen to normal activities as of July 1 without health checks before entering the building, no required face coverings and no required social distancing.

A spokeswoman for the Iowa State Education Association, the state’s teacher’s union, says the plan doesn’t comply with CDC guidelines for public places and is an “obscene” gamble on the health of students, teachers and other school employees.