Tyson plant found to have no violations just days before closing for COVID-19 outbreak

An Iowa lawmaker is raising concerns after state inspectors found no violations at the Tyson pork plant in Waterloo just two days before it voluntarily closed in April.

One claim in the complaint was workers were not getting proper protective equipment.

The inspection report says Tyson gave fabric to employees to use as masks and workers were within six feet of each other with no protective barriers.

Inspectors saw no problems, grading the plant with a "somewhat effective" mark.

More than 1000 workers tested positive for the virus.

One of the lawmakers who filed the complaint called the report "garbage".

People also complained temperature checks were inaccurate, common areas were not disinfected, and the company isn't communicating effectively to workers who don't speak English.