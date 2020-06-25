Iowa governor issues disaster declaration for Black Hawk County

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Black Hawk County in response to severe storms starting June 20 and continuing.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Black Hawk County in response to severe storms starting June 20 and continuing.

"The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for Black Hawk County."

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three.

Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.

Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

Iowa residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report the damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. Damage to property, roads, utilities, and other storm-related information may be reported.