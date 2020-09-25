Iowa board of education votes to temporarily replace leaders in the Davenport School District

The state and the district have been working together for the last three years to address several issues.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa Board of Education has voted to temporarily appoint a new superintendent and chief financial officer in the Davenport Community School District, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Education.

The state and the district have been working together for the last three years to address several issues including how minority students are disciplined, special education services and school safety concerns.

"The district’s consistent failure to make progress led the Department to recommend that the State Board of Education replace the superintendent and chief financial officer, which it voted to do today," read the statement. "This call for a change in leadership is a step warranted by Davenport top school officials’ inaction."