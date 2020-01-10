Former interim superintendent of Davenport Schools to serve in same role again

For the first time in any Iowa school district, the Board of Education is stepping in and making changes to Davenport Community School District leadership.

The decision to replace the current Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer of Davenport Schools came down to a seven-to-one vote, in approval of the Department of Education's plan to bring back a familiar face to the district.

TJ Schneckloth will serve as Interim Superintendent for the second time, effective immediately. He's returning to the district, as he served in this position back when former Superintendent Dr. Art Tate resigned nearly two years ago when he was also facing pressure from the state.

The decision to bring Schneckloth back for the next six months comes as the state decided the district lacked progress in addressing issues revealed in audits, over how minority students are disciplined, over special education services that the state says are inadequate and over serious safety concerns in Davenport schools.

"I really believe this path moving forward is the best to get Davenport schools to where they need to be now," Bureau of School Improvement with the Department of Education Amy Williamson says.

Now, Schneckloth will report to the state board and leaders from the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, Bill Decker and Shane Williams, twice a week to see that changes are being made.

"To make real substantial change as quickly as possible, knowing none of this happens fast, this has to come from people there all the time, but with accountability to someone outside," Williamson says.

There were several Davenport parents and residents who called into the virtual meeting held Friday, October 1st, and they said they were concerned about bringing Schneckloth back, calling him a part of the problem before. The decision from the Board of Education was not unanimous and even some members who voted yes voiced their reservations about the plan.

Williamson says the Department of Education, Board of Education and district leaders will work towards transparency and honesty with the community on this transition of leadership.

The Board of Education has the authority to change the plan as they see fit, whether to lengthen or shorten Schneckloth's term at any time before their scheduled update meeting in March 2021.