'We couldn't be more excited': Davenport schools welcome back students for first day of blended learning

Across the river, the Rock Island-Milan School District Superintendent says they look forward to welcoming students back when it is safe.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — September 8th, 2020 marks the first day back in the classroom for Davenport Community School District students, for the first time in nearly six months.

"We couldn't be more excited," Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski says.

There are fewer students wandering the halls at schools like Sudlow Intermediate, as about two-thirds of students chose to come back to school for the blended learning model. Those students report to school five out of every ten days of a two-week period, and then they learn online the other five days.

The first day of school comes two weeks later than originally planned, back on August 24th.

"One-third (of our student population) chose to just do online, which was a larger number than we expected," Dr. Kobylski says. "So we had to rearrange our staff to make sure we can accommodate those requests."

Dr. Kobylski says he feels confident about this school year because of the social distancing and masking protocols in place across the district.

As for students across the Mississippi River, class has been underway for four weeks in the Rock island-Milan School District. Those classrooms still sit empty.

"I'd rather be safe than be popular," Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence says.

Dr. Lawrence says the decision to keep students at home was not made lightly.

"We've seen a number of cases at other school districts that tried to start, and whether it's 2 days in or a week in, then they transition to remote learning," Dr. Lawrence says.

Rock Island-Milan students were originally set to return to the classroom after Labor Day for blended learning, but now that's on hold until at least early October. Dr. Lawrence says he hopes the positivity rate improves in Rock Island County, in order to send students back into the classroom safely.

"We all want to be back in school and have our kids there," he says.