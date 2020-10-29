Eastern Iowa Community Colleges move to remote learning

Beginning November 9 and continuing through the end of the college’s Fall Semester, classes not requiring lab or hands-on involvement will move to online.

The Eastern Iowa colleges group will transition to online learning.

Starting November 9 and continuing through the end of the college’s Fall Semester, classes not requiring lab or hands-on involvement will move to online or Live Online delivery.

This change affects Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott Community College campuses.

Classes requiring hands-on instruction such as those in career training programs and the sciences will continue to meet on campus as they are currently doing.

"All college locations will continue to remain open and full services are available. To reduce the number of people in the college buildings staff will work on a rotating basis, alternating between working in the office and at home."