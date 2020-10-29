QC COVID Coalition: Pre-Halloween/election updates and precautions

The speakers include Nita Ludwig, Administrator, RI Health Department, and Amy Thoreson, Deputy Health Director, Scott County.

Watch the Zoom meeting below:

The coalition released the following to prepare quad citizens for Halloween and elections.

Halloween and the presidential election are just around the corner. As has been the case for most of 2020, COVID-19 will play a role in both of these events in our community. Please do your best to minimize the spread of COVID-19 as you participate in these activities.

There is still time to plan for low-risk Halloween activities such as:

· Scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home

· Car parades

· One-way trick-or-treating where you surprise family or friends with pre-wrapped Halloween goodie bags on their front porch

For those wishing to trick-or-treat or trunk-or-treat:

· Wear a protective face mask (either instead of or under your Halloween mask)

· Trick-or-treat with members of your household only.

· Limit the number of houses/trunks you visit.

· Do not crowd at a door; give yourself space between other groups.

· Stay local. Avoid the urge to attend events in other towns.

· Use hand sanitizer before eating any candy and as needed.

If you are still wishing to pass out candy for trick-or-treaters near you:

· Remember that children frequently show mild symptoms when they are infected with COVID.

· Instead of handing out candy face to face, set up the treat station at least 6 feet from your front door. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds before placing the candy on the table and when refilling.

· Better yet, leave individually wrapped candy on the front porch or sidewalk with the pieces spread out to limit interaction with trick-or-treaters.

· Wear a proper face mask. A costume mask, such as those worn for Halloween, is not a substitute for a face covering. If face coverings are worn under costume masks, please ensure this does not create breathing problems, and if so, discard the costume mask.

Due to the high spread of COVID-19 in our communities right now, we discourage any Halloween social gatherings that involve people in groups because:

· Large gatherings with more people are considered higher risk than smaller group gatherings.

· Any indoor parties or gatherings, no matter how large or small, should include social distancing, wearing masks, and handwashing.

· The more time you spend at a gathering, the closer the contact, the more people, the higher your risk of exposure to COVID-19.

If you participated in higher-risk activities and you feel symptoms, you should:

· Stay home as much as possible.

· Avoid being around people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

· Consider getting tested for COVID-19 and then stay home until you know the results.

Safer voting

Remarks from Amy Thoreson, deputy director, Scott County Health Department

Tuesday, Nov. 3 is Election Day. Local officials are experiencing high early voting turnout and are expecting the same at the polls on Election Day.

To minimize your risk of exposure to COVID-19, there is still time to take advantage of in-person early voting.

· In Scott County, early voting is available until Sunday, Nov. 1 at most early voting satellite locations (see Scott County auditor’s website) and through Monday, Nov. 2 at the Scott County Auditor’s Office in the Scott County Administrative Center at 600 W. 4th St., Davenport.

· In Rock Island County, voters can vote through Monday, Nov. 2 at the Rock Island County Clerk’s Office at the Rock Island County Building at 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

· The only offsite early voting location in Rock Island County is at Western Illinois University at 3300 River Drive, Moline, through Oct. 30.

More than 37,000 Rock Island County voters already have cast their ballots. In Scott County, more than 54,000 have already voted. There is a ballot drop box site outside the Rock Island County Building. In Scott County, ballots can still be returned at any of the drop boxes at any of the early voting sites.

Whether you vote early or on Election Day, make sure to do so safely.

· If you are able, consider voting at non-peak times when crowds will be smaller and it will be easier to social distance. Early morning and the end of the day are expected to be busier than during working hours.

· Make sure that you wear a mask — when you are in line, when talking to poll workers, and when voting.

· As much as possible, keep 6 feet of distance between yourself and others. Follow the directions of the election officials. They are taking steps to limit the number of individuals in polling locations at one time.

· Bring hand sanitizer and use it.

· Please stay home if you think there's any chance you're sick. Because of the close distance you may have to others, if you have COVID-19, there is a good chance you would be exposing others to the virus in this type of a situation.

· Contact local election officials if you have any questions about voting options or unique situations.

We want to thank our local election officials for all of the planning that they have done, taking into account COVID-19 safety precautions. We know that safety during this type of an event will require each of us to do our part too. As we have said before, we are in this together and the actions that each of us takes impacts the others in our community.

COVID-19 testing

Illinois residents:

A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County this weekend, Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

Testing will be in the parking lot of the Camden Centre located within Camden Park, 2701 1st St., Milan. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites. Photo identification is required. Testing is available at no cost to the individual.

Iowa residents