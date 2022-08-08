Clarke University closes campus Monday due to 'social media threat'

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Clarke University in Dubuque closed for several hours Monday morning, Aug. 8 due to an "active social media threat," according to Facebook posts made by the university.
At about 11:50 a.m. Monday, a statement saying the university was "all clear" was posted on Facebook. According to the post, all normal operations and activities have resumed.
The university has not yet provided any additional details.
More information regarding the social media threat will be sent to students and staff via email.
