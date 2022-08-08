x
Education

Clarke University closes campus Monday due to 'social media threat'

The university announced at about 11:50 a.m. that the campus was "all clear" and normal operations and activities would resume.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Clarke University in Dubuque closed for several hours Monday morning, Aug. 8 due to an "active social media threat," according to Facebook posts made by the university.

At about 11:50 a.m. Monday, a statement saying the university was "all clear" was posted on Facebook. According to the post, all normal operations and activities have resumed.

UPDATE: Clarke University ALL CLEAR after social media threat. Normal operations and activities may resume

Posted by Clarke University on Monday, August 8, 2022

The university has not yet provided any additional details.

More information regarding the social media threat will be sent to students and staff via email.

