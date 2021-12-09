Augustana College receives anonymous $2 million donation

Funds from the anonymous donor will be used for improvements towards Augustana's Bergendoff Hall of Fine Arts.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Christmas came early this year for Augustana College after an anonymous donor delivered a $2 million gift for school improvements.

Augustana released a statement on Thursday, saying the funds will go towards improvements to the school's music building, Bergendoff Hall of Fine Arts.

Bergendoff is currently in the first part of a three-phase renovation, with the new funds allowing Augustana to move into the second phase.

In total, the renovation project is expected to cost around $12-$13 million with about $5 million that still needs to be raised. Augustana says donors have committed nearly $2.3 million so far.

“This tremendous gift directly supports the teaching and learning opportunities at Augustana,” said Kent Bards, vice president of external relations. “Direct support for this project shows how important the fine and performing arts are at Augustana College.”

The renovations will include upgrades to classrooms, ensemble practice spaces, faculty offices, and performance venues.

“Donor support like this makes a direct and lasting impact on the lives of Augustana students,” said Barnds. “Projects like these cannot happen without considerable generosity, and we are pleased to continue the transformation done inside Bergendoff Hall.”