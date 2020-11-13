Silvis man gets federal sentence for attempted enticement of a minor

Michael McKinney was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he tried to meet with an 11-year-old for sexual acts.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A Silvis man has been sentenced to 144 months in federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor.

According to court documents, 23-year old Michael Robert McKinney traveled from Silvis to Rock Island after responding to an online advertisement about engaging in oral sex with an 11-year-old.

McKinney was arrested on November 13, 2020.

On March 11, 2021, McKinney plead guilty to one count of attempted enticement of a minor.

“Hopefully, this case and others like it will serve to remind anyone with the inclination to prey upon children to think twice and to stop," said Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas J. Quivey. "Children and parents need to remain constantly vigilant and exercise caution when accessing the internet, communication apps, and similar platforms.”

According to a statement, Rock Island Police, Illinois State Police, East Moline Police, Davenport Police, Galesburg Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Department and Macomb Police all assisted in the investigation.