Man faces federal child pornography charges for exploiting Muscatine teens

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Missouri man has been charged with production of child pornography, sextortion of minors and cyberstalking, after federal investigators say he forced two teenagers from Muscatine to send him nude photos.

44-year-old Chad Alan Craghead was arrested on Wednesday, June 16 in Missouri.

According to court documents, Craghead is a teacher and coach who posed online as a teenage boy. Investigators say with that identity, Craghead was able to get nude photos from a 16-year-old in Muscatine.

Investigators say Craghead then made a second identity and threatened to send the 16-year-old's nude photos to their friends and family if they didn't send more. Investigators believe this went on for several months.

At some point, the 16-year-old's cousin (who is also 16-years-old) tried to help. But investigators say Craghead continued the blackmail, threatening to release the photos if the cousin didn't also send naked pictures.

Investigators say Craghead was able to solicit sexually explicit videos of the cousin.

The FBI joined Muscatine Police's investigation and discovered multiple snapchat accounts belonging to Craghead. Investigators say he was extorting nude photos from minors across the country, some as young as 13-years-old.

Craghead now faces five federal charges and the FBI continues to investigate this case further.