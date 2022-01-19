Rock Island shooting victim's Davenport discovery triggers joint investigation

Police discovered the wounded man late Tuesday night, Jan. 18 at the Taco Bell on West Locust Street in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Tuesday night shooting that injured one man in the Quad Cities has triggered a bistate investigation.

According to a news release, the Davenport Police Department received a call at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 regarding a wounded person in the fast food restaurant parking lot at 1443 West St. When they arrived, police found a man who had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and it was determined the shooting had occurred earlier Tuesday evening in Rock Island, according to the news release.