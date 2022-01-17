Rock Falls bar fight leaves 1 wounded, 1 arrested

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A fight Sunday night at the Corner Tap in Rock Falls, Illinois, ended with one person in the hospital with a gunshot wound.
At about 11:50 p.m. Sunday, the Rock Falls Police Department responded to the report of a bar fight turned violent at 120 W. 2nd St., where an individual was found with a bullet wound to the hip area.
The injured person, whose identity was being withheld, was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his or her injuries. The condition of the person was unknown as of Monday morning, according to a news release from the department.
Police investigation into the incident resulted in the arrest of 49-year-old Todd Stillwell of Rock Falls. His charges include:
- Aggregated battery with firearm.
- Unlawful discharge of a firearm.
- Possession of a concealed carry while intoxicated.
Investigation into the incident remained ongoing as of Monday morning, according to police.