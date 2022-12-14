Rock Island police searching for suspects in theft of bald eagle statue

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Police are searching for at least two people suspected in the theft of a bald eagle statue from a resident's porch, according to the Rock Island Police Department.
The pair of suspects were spotted on security video using a drill to remove a statue of a bald eagle from the porch.
Police said that the suspects drove an old blue Dodge Caravan with no front plate.
The department released these images of the suspects pulled from the security footage:
Anyone with information is asked to contact RIPD at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or by using the P3 Tips app.
More From News 8
Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel