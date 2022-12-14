Police arrest 16-year-old in connection to Rock Island attempted robbery

The teen is charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of stolen property.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy faces charges in connection to an alleged armed robbery in Rock Island that happened Tuesday evening, according to the Rock Island Police Department.

Officers responded to an area hospital at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday after an 18-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to his hand. He told police that he was a victim of an attempted armed robbery in the 2500 block of 5th 1/2 Avenue.

The department says it did not receive any calls of shots fired in the area and no other injuries or damaged property was found or reported to the police.

Officers located a 16-year-old boy in the area who matched the description provided by the victim. He was detained and found to be in possession of a handgun that was reported stolen out of Rock Island. He was later transported to a juvenile detention facility and charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of stolen property.

Rock Island Criminal Investigations detectives also obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 500 block of 24th Street that was linked to the investigation. A tactical team made of officers from the police department and deputies from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department executed the search warrant "without incident" at 10:38 p.m.

Rock Island police did not disclose what evidence they may or may not have found during the search warrant in their release.

No other arrests have been made at this time. Those with any information about this case are asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-762-2677, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.