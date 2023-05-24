Arrest made in Judson Street shooting that killed Davenport man

Andre Clanton, 37, died from his injuries on Tuesday, days after Deshawn Washington, 25, allegedly shot him.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tuesday evening, the Davenport Police Department announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man they suspect shot and killed another man in the 1300 block of Judson St. in the early morning hours of May 21.

Deshawn Washington, of Rock Island, is charged with the first-degree murder of Andre Clanton, 37, of Davenport. Washington also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in the incident.

Officers responded to the area just before 5 a.m. Sunday following reports of shots fired and a gunshot victim. Once at the scene, officers found Clanton with a gunshot wound.

Police did not say anything about the Clanton's condition in their initial press release but did note that this shooting "does not appear to be a random act of violence."

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask those with any information about the incident to contact the Davenport Police Department by calling 563-326-6125, submitting an anonymous tip to QC Crime Stoppers or downloading the P3 Tips app.