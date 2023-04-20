Another teen arrested, charged with murder in death of Danny Taylor, sheriff's office says

Napoleon Jackson, 16, was arrested in Newton, Iowa. He is awaiting extradition back to Illinois for his involvement in the death of Danny Taylor.

MILAN, Illinois —

Another teenager has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Danny Taylor of Milan, Illinois.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into Taylor's death crossed state lines with the Wednesday arrest of 16-year-old Napoleon Jackson in Newton, Iowa, which is about 143 miles away from Milan.

Jackson, who is being charged as an adult, faces first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery charges. He's being held in Iowa as he awaits extradition back to Illinois.

The sheriff's office says the arrest of Jackson wouldn't be possible without the help of Iowa law enforcement agencies like the Iowa State Patrol, Division of Criminal Investigation, Newton Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation continues with additional charges possible, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.

Just on Tuesday, the sheriff's office arrested a 15-year-old boy for first-degree murder and home invasion in relation to this case. However, he has not been identified by the sheriff's office.

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.