Rock Island police identify suspect in June hit-and-run, to reveal more after charges filed

According to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department on Friday, Aug. 19, authorities have identified the person suspected of the June 26 hit-and-run.

Just before 5:30 p.m on Sunday, June 26, a child's leg was broken after they were struck by a car in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue while they were on a bike ride. The suspect reportedly fled the scene, leading to police asking the public for help in identifying the car, which was captured on video by local security cameras.

Authorities now say that they have identified the alleged suspect and the vehicle used in the hit-and-run.

RIPD have not released the name of the suspect to the public. They say that more information will be made available after the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office completes filing charges.