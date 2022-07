There have been 10 reported shootings this summer in Rock Island, five of which were fatal.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Police Department as well as State's Attorney Dora Villarreal will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to address the recent gun violence in the city this summer.

The last four shootings have taken place over only a two-day span, with the last one occurring on July 24, and being fatal.

The press conference will be held at the Rock Island Police Department at 3 p.m.

