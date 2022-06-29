Rock Island police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that injured juvenile

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A child was sent to the hospital after reportedly being struck by a car Sunday afternoon, according to the Rock Island Police Department.
Police responded at about 5:32 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 to a hit-and-run report in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue.
Police found that the hit-and-run victim was a juvenile who was riding a bike.
The child was rushed to the hospital before being transferred to another facility for treatment of a broken leg. They remain in stable condition.
Police say that security cameras in the area recorded a suspect vehicle traveling west on 20th Avenue, which is described as a dark-colored sedan.
On Facebook, RIPD posted pictures and a video of the car. The post and photos can be viewed below.
Anyone that can identify the vehicle or its driver is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.