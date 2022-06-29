Rock Island police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that injured juvenile

A juvenile's leg was broken after reportedly being struck by a car that fled the scene Sunday afternoon.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A child was sent to the hospital after reportedly being struck by a car Sunday afternoon, according to the Rock Island Police Department.

Police responded at about 5:32 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 to a hit-and-run report in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue.

Police found that the hit-and-run victim was a juvenile who was riding a bike.

The child was rushed to the hospital before being transferred to another facility for treatment of a broken leg. They remain in stable condition.

Police say that security cameras in the area recorded a suspect vehicle traveling west on 20th Avenue, which is described as a dark-colored sedan.

On Facebook, RIPD posted pictures and a video of the car. The post and photos can be viewed below.