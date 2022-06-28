Davenport man charged in death of 2-month-old daughter

Bryson A. Hall of Davenport was charged after the baby was brought to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis with traumatic brain injuries on May 24.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Bryson A. Hall, 19, of Davenport has been charged with the death of his 2-month-old baby girl, according to the Moline Police Department.

On May 24, 2022, Moline police responded to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis after a report of an unresponsive infant who had been brought there by her parents.

The baby was suffering from traumatic brain injuries and was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. The baby died from her injuries on June 14.

The injuries to the baby occurred in Moline, so Moline Police were called in to investigate the incident.

The Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation - Juvenile Division conducted the investigation and submitted its findings to the Rock Island County State's Attorney.

As a result of that investigation, the State's Attorney charged Hall with three felonies: first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery.