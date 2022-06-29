Woman dies after bonfire explosion in rural Lena

The explosion happened June 18 after a fuel barrel was placed on a bonfire, according to the Jo Daviess Sheriff's Office.

LENA, Ill. — A fuel barrel placed on top of a bonfire the night of Saturday, June 18 near Lena caused an explosion that resulted in the death of a woman and serious injuries of a man, according to the Jo Daviess Sheriff's Office.

The call about the explosion came in at about 11:55 p.m. It happened at a residence along East Greenvale Road in rural Lena.

Once at the scene, deputies learned two individuals were severely burned in the explosion. They were identified as Taylor Musser, 28, and Brian Musser Jr., 41.

Both were transported to nearby landing zones to be airlifted to a Madison, Wisconsin, hospital.

Friday, June 24, Taylor Musser died from her injuries at the hospital. Brian Musser remained in critical condition at the same location.

The sheriff's office had assistance from Warren and Stockton's police departments, Stockton fire and Leamon's ambulance.