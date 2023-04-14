Police investigating homicide of 17-year-old male in rural Milan

Rock Island County Sheriff's Department responded to a call shortly after midnight, with two victims, one fatal.

MILAN, Illinois — The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in rural Milan early Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, a 9-1-1 call came in around 12:44 Friday morning for a report of a subject who was shot.

Police responded to the home at 11711 Ridgewood Road (28th St. W), where they located a 17-year-old male inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lifesaving measures were performed by Coal Valley and Coyne Center fire departments, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information gathered by police suggests a "confrontation occurred inside the residence." Several gunshots were fired, and the suspects fled the scene.

At 1:04 a.m., a 15-year-old male with gunshot wounds was brought to UnityPoint Health-Trinity in Rock Island. It is unknown at this time if the incidents are related.

According to News 8 crews on the scene, there also appears to be a secondary area being investigated down 118th Avenue, just to the southwest of the first home.

Roads around the neighborhood are back open after short closures during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office Investigation's Division at 309-558-3414 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.