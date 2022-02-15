Goose Lake man sentenced 6 years total for running girlfriend over with truck in February 2022

Logan Voss, 25, had initially faced a homicide by vehicle charge in the death of his girlfriend, 30-year-old Ashleigh Decker.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A 25-year-old Goose Lake man will serve the next six years in prison for the February 2022 death of his girlfriend, who died after he ran her over with his truck in a Bettendorf gas station parking lot.

Logan Voss pled guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and operating while under the influence back in January. He initially faced the charge of homicide by vehicle after admitting to police that he ran over his girlfriend, 30-year-old Ashleigh Decker, on Feb. 15, 2022.

Voss will serve one year in the Iowa Department of Corrections for the OWI charge and pay $1,250 and other applicable charges, according to court documents. His driving privileges will also be revoked for six years.

He will also serve five years for the involuntary manslaughter conviction and pay a fine of $1,025 and other applicable surcharges. He will receive credit for time served already in the Scott County Jail. Voss has also been ordered to pay $150,000 in victim restitution to the estate or heirs of Decker.

His sentences will run concurrently.