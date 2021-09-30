One person dead after shooting in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline Police Officers are trying to piece together a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday, Sept. 29.
According to their Facebook page, it happened in the 1500 block of 8th Avenue near the fire department, but officers didn't find out about the shooting until they were called just after 6:15 p.m. to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis.
There are no details about the victim or how the shooting occurred. If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to call East Moline Police at 309-752-1555.