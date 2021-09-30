One person dead after shooting in East Moline

The East Moline Police Department responded to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis just after 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline Police Officers are trying to piece together a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday, Sept. 29.

According to their Facebook page, it happened in the 1500 block of 8th Avenue near the fire department, but officers didn't find out about the shooting until they were called just after 6:15 p.m. to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis.