Shooting in Sterling: 18-year-old suffers gunshot wound

An 18-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injury Monday, Sept. 27 after being hit by a gunshot in Sterling.

STERLING, Illinois — An 18-year-old man was shot early Monday morning in Sterling.

The Sterling Police Department responded to the incident at about 2:45 a.m. Monday on the 200 block of 12th Avenue, according to Detective Sgt. Todd Messer from the department.

The 18-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was since released, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and Sterling police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Services continued to investigate the incident as of Monday afternoon.