Shooting in Sterling: 18-year-old suffers gunshot wound

STERLING, Illinois — An 18-year-old man was shot early Monday morning in Sterling.
The Sterling Police Department responded to the incident at about 2:45 a.m. Monday on the 200 block of 12th Avenue, according to Detective Sgt. Todd Messer from the department.
The 18-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was since released, according to police.
No arrests have been made, and Sterling police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Services continued to investigate the incident as of Monday afternoon.
Police said the shooting was not a random act, and anyone with information is asked to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.