Muscatine man arrested for indecent exposure at Muscatine High School

Police say that the man was exposing himself to female students on campus grounds before fleeing the scene.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine was arrested and charged after reportedly exposing himself to students at Muscatine High School on Monday, August 24.

According to the Muscatine Police Department, they received a report that a man was at the school exposing himself to female students on school property.

The suspect was able to flee the area in a car before police arrived, but officers were able to get a description and begin a search.

Officers found the suspect's vehicle travelling down Houser Street, and were able to stop it. The man, who police identified as 35-year-old Jacob Morales from Muscatine, was arrested and charged with five counts of indecent exposure.