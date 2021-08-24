Gov. Pritzker warns that COVID restrictions could return if metrics keep worsening

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said on Thursday, August 24 that the administration is considering re-introducing COVID-19 regulations if important metrics continue to rise.
In a press conference, Pritzker spoke on the status of COVID-19 in the state, saying that Department of Public Health data places 37 Illinois counties and Chicago reached a "warning level", meaning that they were below 20% ICU bed capacity.
In the Quad City area; Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties fall under the warning level. All counties, minus Carroll, are face with high transmission rates.
The governor said that COVID-19 could be returning if the numebrs continue to worsen.
"If we are not able to bring these numbers down, if hospitals continue to fill, if the hospital beds and ICU's get full like they are in Kentucky, that's just next door to Illinois. If that happens, we're going to have to impose significantly greater mitigations," he said.
Health officials recommend that you get vaccinated and wear masks indoors, and encourages local health officials to take action in light of the worsening numbers.