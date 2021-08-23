The Police Community Relations Commission will include community members from several different backgrounds to work together

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island city council voted to approve a commission dedicated to building trust between the police and community. The Police Community Relations Commission will be made up of two current or former police officers, two convicted felons who have returned home, one lawyer, one college or trade school student, one high school student, and one mental health professional.

The group will have several responsibilities, one of the bigger ones being a responsibility to review all paperwork and information gathered in cases that result in an investigation of Rock Island police officers by the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force and report back to the city with what they find.

The group will also establish a way for community members to voice complaints against police officers filed by residents and review them before reporting their findings to the city.

Several community members shared their favorable opinions on the commission at the city council meeting Monday. Rock Island County NAACP president Bonnie Ballard saying, "The final step is to vote tonight as recommended by the city manager to approve this ordinance so that the community residents can begin the healing process and therefore become a more trusting and respectful and progressive community."

Ballard wasn't the only one to share her opinions on the commission being formed. Community activist Thurgood Brooks also addressed the council saying, "We want to make sure the way this commission is formed and the people who are on it have the criteria to build a bridge."