Apartment fire in Burlington leaves woman dead, others injured

A four-unit apartment house caught fire on Tuesday morning.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — An apartment fire at 1126 Washington Street in Burlington left one woman dead and two others injured.

In a press release, Burlington Fire Marshal Mark Crooks stated Fire and Police Departments responded to the call at 7:02 a.m. on Tuesday. The four-unit apartment house was occupied with three of the four units containing a total of four occupants.

Crooks said Samantha M. Hoenig was removed by firefighters and treated at the scene before being transported to a medical facility. Hoeing, 44, later died of her injuries.

Firefighters searched the building and rescued two people who were injured and treated at the scene. They were later transported to a nearby hospital. A fourth occupant escaped uninjured and was said to have left the scene prior to responder arrival.

One firefighter was injured while responding to the fire and was treated at a local hospital, according to Crooks' statement.

Several agencies were called to help including 16 firefighters from Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation by Burlington Police and Fire Departments and the Iowa State Fire Marshal's office, it is not considered suspicious at the time.