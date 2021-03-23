Moline woman charged with murder in death of disabled 15-year-old son

After a four-month long investigation, a woman in Moline is being charged with first-degree murder for the November 2020 death of her disabled teenage son.

The Moline Police Department arrested Jennifer Keim, 34, Monday, March 22, 2021 after her 15-year-old son died Nov. 3, 2020, the department said in a statement.

Police say the Moline Fire Department took the "severely disabled" 15-year-old to the hospital for emergency care. Hospital staff found he was "extremely dehydrated, emaciated and had severe open wounds that had not been properly healed," the statement said. He later died at the hospital.

The Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office issued a warrant for Keim's arrest after a four-month long investigation.