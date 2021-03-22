One person shot and injured in Rock Falls shooting Sunday

The Rock Falls Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue March 21, 2021 just after 7:30 a.m.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — One person was shot and injured in Rock Falls Sunday morning.

The Rock Falls Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue March 21, 2021 just after 7:30 a.m.

Officers found evidence of a shooting in the alley between Sixth and Seventh Avenue, the department said. At least one bullet hit an occupied residence in the area.

While officers were on scene, a person walked into the police department reporting they had been shot. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

An investigation is ongoing.