Police catch suspect at Rock Island Arsenal after Moline robbery

Police were led on a multi-city chase after a man reportedly robbed the Moline Hy-Vee, which later ended near the Rock Island Arsenal.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man was apprehended by Moline police after a chase that spanned across multiple cities after the robbery of a grocery store.

According to the Moline Police Department, at about 4:09 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, a man was reported to have demanded cash from an employee at the Avenue of the Cities Hy-Vee location in Moline, before fleeing the scene in a car.

Minutes later, a Slivis police officer spotted the suspect's vehicle heading towards Colona, and notified local officers. CPD then initiated a chase after an attempt to stop the car was ignored by the suspect, who continued to escape down Route 6.

The car then entered the northbound route of I-74, before exiting to I-280 and ending up on Route 92 heading north towards Arsenal Island.

The vehicle went through the Arsenal's west gate before being stopped by Arsenal Police, trapping the suspect between the various involved law enforcement agencies.

The suspect, 23-year-old Mark Robledo Mogensen from Sterling, Virginia, was arrested by the Moline Police Department.

Various other agencies assisted in the chase effort, including the Silvis Police Department, Colona Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Coal Valley Police Department, Illinois State Police, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, Rock Island Police Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Police Department.