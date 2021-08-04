Former Dixon comptroller Rita Crundwell released from prison 8 years early

Crundwell, who was convicted of embezzling almost $54 million from the City of Dixon, was released about halfway through her expected prison stay.

DIXON, Ill. — Officials of the City of Dixon, Illinois were surprised with the information that Rita Crundwell, the City's former comptroller, was released about halfway through her prison sentence on Wednesday, August 4.

The Dixon Police Department published a Facebook post in the evening announcing the notice to the public, and detailing the circumstances surrounding the release.

Crundwell was sentenced 19 years and 7 months in federal prison, and was expected to complete about 85% of this sentence, putting her on track to be released on October 20, 2029.

According to the City, there had been prior rumors of the possibility of this release for about a week, which turned out to be true when officials contacted the Federal Correctional Institution in Pekin.

According to the City, the prison official they spoke to did not know the erason for the early release.

In a statement, Mayor Liandro Arellano expressed frustration about the incident, specifically noting that the City was not notified of the release ahead of time.

“It is incredibly frustrating that Dixon was given no victim notification of Rita Crundwell’s release. Dixonites are still dealing with the social and financial aftermath of the damage she did, and our community deserved notice of and reasoning for this decision," he said.