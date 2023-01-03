Man hospitalized in Rock Island after shooting and alleged attempted robbery

A 33-year-old man was found with a serious gunshot wound to his leg after he was allegedly the victim of an attempted robbery on Monday.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot during an alleged attempted robbery Monday Night, according to the Rock Island Police Department.

On Jan. 2 at about 7:50 p.m., police responded to a 911 call from a shooting victim in the 100 block of 12th Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old man who had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police that he had been the victim of an attempted robbery.

The man was sent to the hospital for treatment. RIPD said that there was no indication of other gunshots, injuries or property damage in the area.

The incident is under investigation, and no further information is currently available. Police did not release any information about potential suspects.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

