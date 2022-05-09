Rock Falls police searching for suspect in gaming café burglary

The suspect was seen driving a black, 20 to 30-year-old Lincoln car with sun-faded paint on its roof and trunk.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — The Rock Falls Police Department is searching for a suspect allegedly involved with the burglary of a local gaming café.

According to RFPD, at about 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, Sammy's Slots Video and Gaming Café was burglarized by an unidentified suspect.

The suspect was spotted on surveillance video, which describes him as a tall, medium build black man with a shaved head.

A vehicle involved in the incident appears to be a black Lincoln car from the late 1990s or early 2000s, with the unique identifier of sun-faded paint on its roof and trunk. Police say it possibly has Iowa license plates.