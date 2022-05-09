x
Crime

Rock Falls police searching for suspect in gaming café burglary

The suspect was seen driving a black, 20 to 30-year-old Lincoln car with sun-faded paint on its roof and trunk.
Credit: Rock Falls Police Department

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — The Rock Falls Police Department is searching for a suspect allegedly involved with the burglary of a local gaming café.

According to RFPD, at about 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, Sammy's Slots Video and Gaming Café was burglarized by an unidentified suspect.

The suspect was spotted on surveillance video, which describes him as a tall, medium build black man with a shaved head. 

A vehicle involved in the incident appears to be a black Lincoln car from the late 1990s or early 2000s, with the unique identifier of sun-faded paint on its roof and trunk. Police say it possibly has Iowa license plates.

Anyone having information about this incident is asked to call Detective Wolber at 815-622-1140 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-STOP.

