Rock Falls police searching for suspect in gaming café burglary

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — The Rock Falls Police Department is searching for a suspect allegedly involved with the burglary of a local gaming café.
According to RFPD, at about 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, Sammy's Slots Video and Gaming Café was burglarized by an unidentified suspect.
The suspect was spotted on surveillance video, which describes him as a tall, medium build black man with a shaved head.
A vehicle involved in the incident appears to be a black Lincoln car from the late 1990s or early 2000s, with the unique identifier of sun-faded paint on its roof and trunk. Police say it possibly has Iowa license plates.
Anyone having information about this incident is asked to call Detective Wolber at 815-622-1140 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-STOP.