Sterling Fire Capt. Garrett Ramos among the fallen honored at 29th annual Illinois firefighter memorial ceremony

Ramos was honored with the Gold Badge, which is given to families of fallen firefighters in the line of duty. He also received the Firefighter Excellence Award.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Sterling Fire Capt. Garrett Ramos was one of four firefighters posthumously honored Tuesday in Springfield, Illinois. The memorial services were part of the 29th annual Illinois Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Firefighting Medal of Honor Awards Ceremony.

Ramos died in the line of duty on Dec. 4, 2021, while battling a fire in rural Rock Falls. Officials said he was killed after a floor collapsed beneath him while he was inside the burning building.

EMS crews attempted life-saving measures on Ramos at the scene and en route to CGH Medical Center where doctors continued their efforts to no avail. He is the first line-of-duty death in the history of the Sterling Fire Department.

Ramos' family members, including his wife Brittney, were present at Tuesday's ceremonies where they accepted the Line of Duty Death Gold Badge in his honor. The badge is presented to the families of firefighters who died while in, or as a result of, the performance of their duty.

"Garrett was a natural leader, always uplifting those around him with contagious laughter and selfless care," said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. "He was a man of courage and profound love. And as his children grow up, they should never doubt how proud he was to be their dad."

The other three fallen firefighters honored with the Gold Badge were:

Firefighter/Paramedic Michael Pickering, Chicago Fire Department

Firefighter MaShawn Plummer, Chicago Fire Department

Firefighter Mehdi Mourad, Wabash Fire Protection District

Ramos was also given the Firefighter Excellence Award which fellow Sterling firefighter Michael Liedberg accepted on his behalf. The honor recognizes an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence and professionalism in service to Illinois citizens.

"We express our eternal gratitude for the sacrifices made by our Gold Badge families and we pray they are granted strength and serenity," said state Fire Marshal Matt Perez. "We also lift up their brothers and sisters on the Wabash, Sterling and Chicago fire departments will persevere beyond these tragedies to continue this legacy of selflessness. There are no words capable of filling the void that has been left in your hearts. But know that our brothers have left this earth doing what they were born to do and what they loved to do."

Several other members of the Sterling Fire Department, as well as the Galesburg Fire Department were presented with awards during the ceremony.

Sterling Lt. Adrian Avelar and firefighters Jeff Kimpel and Lucas Pfister were awarded with the Medal of Valor, given to those for an act of heroism or bravery in the face of danger.

Sterling firefighter Nick Hammer and Galesburg Capt. James Pendergast and Kyle Harms were also awarded with the Firefighter Excellence Award.