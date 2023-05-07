x
Muscatine 4th of July parade entry of woman in Native American dress pulled by a rope sows outrage, confusion

Confusion arose after the Muscatine July 4th parade featured one woman on horseback pulling a rope binding the wrists of a woman dressed in Native American attire.

MUSCATINE, Iowa —

An entry in a Fourth of July parade in Muscatine has spawned confusion and outrage — one woman on horseback pulling a rope used to bind the wrists of another woman wearing Native American dress.

Commenters of Facebook and other social media sites were perplexed by the entry Tuesday in a parade in Muscatine. Some wondered whether it a disapproving commentary on treatment of Indigenous people or an endorsement of that treatment.

Mayor Brad Bark said he spoke with the group responsible and was told their intention was to pay homage to the Cherokee Nation and how unjustly its members were treated.

The parade's host, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in a statement that it“ does not condone this behavior and this entry does not represent our community.”

