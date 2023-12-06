Scammers using jewelry to solicit money from strangers in Muscatine, police say

Scammers will approach their victims in a parking lot, offering "some kind of story" of how they don't have money, according to police.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Police Department is warning shoppers to think twice before buying gold off the streets — scammers are pulling the heartstrings of their victims to solicit money.

The scammers are trying to sell jewelry for cash to unsuspecting victims, according to a release from Muscatine PD. Scammers will approach their victims in a parking lot, offering "some kind of story" of how they don't have money.

“The individual/s will offer to sell the victim some of their belongings for cash,” said Assistant Police Chief Steve Snider. “In our local cases, it has been gold jewelry.”

If the victim agrees to help, the scammer will offer to follow them to an ATM and make the transaction. The jewelry the scammer offers to sell is fake, leaving the victim to pay "a considerable amount of money for something that has little to no value."

Police report that scenarios like this have happened "at least twice" in the past month, with the suspects working in pairs or as a group. It's also been known to have occurred in surrounding communities.

Police are asking those who may be approached by the suspects to take note of their appearance, including their race, age, tattoos, vehicle description, license plate and any other information that may be useful in identifying them.

While no reports of weapons being displayed were made in the two incidents reported, police say there was a "reference of a weapon" made during one of them.

“Please do not try to confront these individuals on your own,” Snider said. “Be a good witness and report it to the local authorities.”

Those who believe they may have been scammed are encouraged to reach out to the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922.