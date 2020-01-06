Here's what's happening in Davenport right now

Beginning Sunday, May 31, several rumors of protests and looting prompted some area stores to close early and board up entrances.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Beginning Sunday, May 31, several rumors of protests and looting prompted some area stores to close early and board up entrances.

As the evening wore on, police presences started popping up around Davenport. A spokesperson from the Davenport Police Department said there were several crews out around town responding to various calls.

Editor's Note: Times are estimated and not exact

12:30 a.m. -- Davenport Police were on scene at a business parking lot off 53rd Street, west of Utica Ridge Road.

__________________

12:20 a.m. -- Police in Davenport posted on their Facebook page, urging people to "stay in their homes and shelter in place until further notice."

_____________________

12:05 a.m. -- Here's a look at the police presence and crowd around NorthPark Mall

___________________

11:50 p.m. -- Police are on scene near West Kimberly Road and Hillandale Road.

______________________________

See pictures of the damage, here.

_________________________

11 p.m. -- A large police presence gathered around NorthPark Mall.

________________________