Several stores closed early in the Quad Cities on Sunday, May 31 as a precautionary move to prevent looting and vandalism.

Several stores closed early in the Quad Cities on Sunday, May 31 as a precautionary move to prevent looting and vandalism.

These stores included Walmart in Davenport and Moline on both sides of the river. Northpark Mall was also closed early, with the entrance to Younkers boarded up to protect against any potential vandalism or looting.