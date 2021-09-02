Geneseo middle school teacher arrested for child pornography

Brian Duwe, a science teacher at Geneseo Middle School, was arrested after officials were tipped off to his involvement in the distribution of the material,.

GENESEO, Ill. — A Geneseo Middle School teacher was arrested for the possession and distribution of child pornography after police were tipped off to the activity.

According to the press release from Illinois State Police, on December 23, 2020, investigators received information that Brian W. Duwe, a 54-year-old Orion resident and science teacher at Geneseo Middle School was allegedly engaged in the distribution of child pornography.

Working closely with local agencies, a search warrant for Duwe's home was obtained. During the search, investigators were reportedly able to find evidence affirming the allegations and Duwe was arrested on Wednesday, February 3.

On Monday, February 8, the Geneseo School District sent a letter to parents and guardians under their umbrellas, notifying them about the incident.

The district says that Duwe was not allowed to return to the classroom after they were notified of the allegations on February 4, and that a substitute teacher has hired to replace him for the rest of the school year.

Officials also say that they believe that no GMS students were involved in Duwe's conduct.

Duwe has been charged with 8 counts of Disseminating Child Pornography and one count of Possession of Child Pornography and is being held in the Henry County Jail.