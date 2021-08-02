2 shot, injured at apparent Galesburg house party

Galesburg Police responded to reports of gunfire inside a house in the 400 block of South Chambers Street just before 4:30 a.m. Feb. 6, 2021.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Two people were shot and injured at an apparent house party in Galesburg early Saturday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, 30 to 40 people were seen running away from the house, a statement from police said.

A 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and a 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in his foot, the statement said.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for their injuries.

Both men are expected to make a full recovery.

An investigation is ongoing, but police said there is no identified threat to the public.