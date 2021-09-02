Third man arrested after two vehicles were damaged by gunfire in Muscatine

An 18-year-old and 50-year-old were previously arrested. The third person wanted in connection, a 20-year-old, has also been taken into custody.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A 20-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a shooting that resulted in property damage has been found and arrested.

Kobe Ray Schubert was arrested on Monday, February 8, according to the Muscatine Police Department. This was nearly a month after two vehicles were damaged by gunfire in the 1200 block of Nebraska Street.

Two other men were previously arrested in connection: Dalton Lee Johnson, age 18 and Ronald Lee Johnson, age 50. Both were charged with going armed with intent.

Schubert has been charged with going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm.