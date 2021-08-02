One dead after Bettendorf officer-involved shooting

The incident happened around 2am on Kimberly Ridge Road in Bettendorf. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into it.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Bettendorf early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2am on Kimberly Ridge Road in Bettendorf.

Officers located a vehicle related to an earlier domestic disturbance call, and police say a woman got out of the car to say the driver threatened to kill her with a handgun.

Police say the driver wouldn't comply with officers' orders to get out and then pulled a gun, so a police officer fatally shot the driver.