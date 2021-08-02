x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Crime

One dead after Bettendorf officer-involved shooting

The incident happened around 2am on Kimberly Ridge Road in Bettendorf. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into it.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Bettendorf early Sunday morning. 

It happened around 2am on Kimberly Ridge Road in Bettendorf. 

Officers located a vehicle related to an earlier domestic disturbance call, and police say a woman got out of the car to say the driver threatened to kill her with a handgun. 

Police say the driver wouldn't comply with officers' orders to get out and then pulled a gun, so a police officer fatally shot the driver. 

That officer is now on administrative leave and the investigation is in the hands of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. 

RELATED: Davenport police respond to shots fired call on Heatherton Drive

RELATED: Police: Teen sought in fatal shooting at Wisconsin mall