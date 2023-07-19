Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Muscatine

The suspect has been identified as Andre Jones.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Around noon on Wednesday, July 19, first responders were dispatched to a shooting at Harrison Lofts in Muscatine.

A 41-year-old male was found deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to Muscatine Assistant Police Chief Steve Snider. The victim has been identified as Jeremy Smith.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Andre Jones, 20, and police began searching the area. Jones was located at 1414 First Ave., a little over half a mile away from the incident.

Jones surrendered to police after they surrounded the location.

The Aquatic Center at Weed Park was closed for the day, due to an "ongoing situation in the area," according to the city's communication manager Kevin Jenison. The park is one mile east of where the suspect was located and arrested.

No charges have been announced yet and the investigation is ongoing. There is no continued danger to the public, according to police.

“The community is safe thanks to the quick response and hard work of our officers and all those who assisted in the search and capture of the suspect,” Muscatine police chief Tony Kies said. “Incidents like this do not define us but we are left to pick up the pieces and move on.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. Jeff DeVrieze with the Muscatine Police Department at (563)263-9922 ext.629.

