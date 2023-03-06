Davenport shooting victim dies in hospital, police search for suspect vehicle

The 34-year-old man died due to his injuries sometime after he was shot in Davenport on March 3.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead after he was shot and seriously injured on the morning of Friday, March 3, according to the Davenport Police Department.

On Monday, March 6, Police identified the victim of the shooting near Third and Ripley as 34-year-old Dimitri Martin and announced that he had died due to his injuries sometime after he was hospitalized.

Police are searching for the suspect and have released photos and a list of details describing a vehicle they believe was involved in the shooting:

Dark-colored, possibly dark blue four-door sedan

Headlamps have a blue tint, possibly LED

Front two windows stock or un-tinted

Chrome trim around windows

Turn signal on the side mirror housing

Third brake light at the bottom of the back window

Dual exhaust

No exterior damage

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip to QC Crime Stoppers by visiting www.qccrimestoppers.com or downloading the P3 Tips app.