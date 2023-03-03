One person taken to hospital after Davenport shooting near Third and Ripley

Police are investigating a downtown Davenport shooting that happened Friday March 3 at around 12:45 a.m.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — At least one person is in the hospital after a Davenport shooting in the early hours of Friday, March 3, 2023.

Officers responded to the area on Third and Ripley Streets at 12:45 a.m. Friday, March 3, to a call of shots fired, according to a press release from the Davenport Police Department.

Police say one person was taken to a local hospital by Medic EMS.

Police are asking the community to avoid the area of 400 West Third Street, which is near the Capitol Theater and Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce offices as the road is closed while police investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip to QC Crime Stoppers by visiting www.qccrimestoppers.com or downloading the P3 Tips app.