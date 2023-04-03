Muscatine police investigate dead body found in Discovery Park Friday morning

Friday morning trail goers found squad cars and crime scene tape on their morning walk as police investigated a wooded area of the park when the body was found.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Investigators recovered a man's dead body after it was discovered by witnesses in Discovery Park Friday morning, according to the Muscatine Police Department.

On March 3 at about 10:45 a.m., police responded to the park in the 3200 block of Cedar Street after they received reports of a possibly deceased person.

Investigators arrived at the scene and confirmed the report after finding the body of a man around a wooded area of the park, according to trail goers who witnessed the police response on their morning walks.

The man's identity is being withheld pending further information and family notification.

If any person has information pertaining to the investigation, contact Sergeant Jeff DeVrieze at (563) 263-9922, ext. 629.